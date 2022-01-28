Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) Short Interest Up 391.7% in January

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co (NASDAQ:ROCG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition IV in the 4th quarter worth $665,000.

ROCG stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.88. Roth CH Acquisition IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.02.

Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Roth CH Acquisition IV Co is based in Newport Beach, California.

