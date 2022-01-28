Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Rotork plc (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

RTOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.95 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72.

Rotork Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of actuators systems and related products. It operates through following segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The Controls segment includes the design, manufacture, and sale of electric actuators.

