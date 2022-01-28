Roy Christopher Harvey Sells 238,147 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $57.40. 6,991,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,524,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,132,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Alcoa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 75,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Alcoa by 372,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,788,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.