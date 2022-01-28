Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Price Target to €14.00

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from €13.00 ($14.77) to €14.00 ($15.91) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DB. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.74.

DB traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.49. 311,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 129,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

