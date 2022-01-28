Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $80.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.
Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.
