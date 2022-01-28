Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Price Target to $80.00

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.07.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Alliance Data Systems has a 52-week low of $62.49 and a 52-week high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

