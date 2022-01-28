Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$53.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cormark raised their target price on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

STLC traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$36.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,295. The stock has a market cap of C$2.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a twelve month low of C$20.11 and a twelve month high of C$51.09.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

