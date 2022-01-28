Royal Bank of Canada Raises Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Price Target to GBX 275

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.64) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TTBXF. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TTBXF stock remained flat at $$3.13 during midday trading on Friday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $3.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.09.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

