Royal Bank of Canada Trims Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Target Price to $170.00

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

MMC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.93.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

MMC traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.42. 17,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,669,807. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.85. The company has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,928.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 621,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,967,000 after purchasing an additional 600,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.