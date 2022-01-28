Royal Bank of Canada Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$37.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.57% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.22.

SAP traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.21 and a one year high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.17.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

