Royale Finance Market Cap Hits $1.20 Million (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded down 22.5% against the dollar. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $131,935.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00048210 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,467.59 or 0.06635539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00053577 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.47 or 0.99849199 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00051858 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,467,274 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

