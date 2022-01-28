RPS Group’s (RPS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

RPS Group (LON:RPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.96) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.89) price target on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of RPS Group from GBX 121 ($1.63) to GBX 138 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

LON:RPS opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.55) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.02. The company has a market capitalization of £318.31 million and a PE ratio of 54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. RPS Group has a 1-year low of GBX 71.70 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.78).

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 126 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($84,997.30).

RPS Group Company Profile

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.