RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Hits $37,849.29 on Major Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. During the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $37,849.29 or 0.99949047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $92.24 million and $12,158.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,437 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

