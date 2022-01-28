RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $41,822.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $88.15 million and approximately $41,822.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $36,332.37 or 0.99700734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

