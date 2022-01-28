Rune (RUNE) Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Rune coin can now be bought for $152.31 or 0.00410459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $12,832.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,412.65 or 0.06501886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053071 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,907.08 or 0.99461343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00051242 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

