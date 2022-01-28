Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,923 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $519,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $137,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,899 shares of company stock worth $3,433,642. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $35.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

