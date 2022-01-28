Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of World Acceptance worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 58.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in World Acceptance by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other World Acceptance news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,736,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th.

WRLD opened at $182.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average of $204.80. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.83 and a fifty-two week high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

