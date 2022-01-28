Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPK. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 11,600.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.50. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $146.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.60.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.