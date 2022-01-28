Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,327 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $35.58 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.16 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $454.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.72 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAIN shares. Maxim Group upped their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.86.

In other news, insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $633,577,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

