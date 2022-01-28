Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 13,600 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of KVH Industries worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KVH Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KVH Industries by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 51.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded KVH Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $8.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.40 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

