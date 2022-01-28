Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 9,812 Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 190,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2,376.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 154,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

SFNC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.64% and a return on equity of 9.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul D. Kanneman sold 5,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $173,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

