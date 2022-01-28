Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Ryder System worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $687,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $572,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ryder System by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.36 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.35.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on R shares. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

