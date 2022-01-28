Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after buying an additional 267,857 shares during the period. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $16,582,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NYSE:RHP opened at $82.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.