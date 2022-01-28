S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 730 ($9.85) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 800 ($10.79). Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.82) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 863.33 ($11.65).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 487.50 ($6.58) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 571.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 680.87. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 405 ($5.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 878 ($11.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of -108.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other news, insider Martin Sorrell bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 524 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £52,400 ($70,696.17). Also, insider Scott Spirit bought 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.22) per share, for a total transaction of £49,487.50 ($66,766.73).

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

