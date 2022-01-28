S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Lifted to Overweight at Barclays

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Monday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

S4 Capital stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.