Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.

About Sabre Gold Mines

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

