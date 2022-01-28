Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the December 31st total of 135,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
SGLDF opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.23. Sabre Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.12.
About Sabre Gold Mines
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.