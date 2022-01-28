Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the year.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,155. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93. Safe Bulkers has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,952 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,524,872 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 622.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,186,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,091 shares in the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

