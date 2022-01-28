SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Up 2.5% Over Last Week

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $975,439.36 and approximately $182,555.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,080.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.90 or 0.00781799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.74 or 0.00239304 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00025281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SafeBlast

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

