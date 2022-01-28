SafeCapital (SCAP) Price Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $7,808.86 and approximately $8.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00019301 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000230 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000199 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

