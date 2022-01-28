SafeInsure Reaches Market Cap of $49,078.65 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $49,078.65 and approximately $99.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 29% against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,146,923 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

