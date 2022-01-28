SALESFORCE.COM Inc. Buys New Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,947,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,105,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 31.8% of SALESFORCE.COM Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Robinhood Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $652,556.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $302,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 1,331,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,923,629. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

Robinhood Markets Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.