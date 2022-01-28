salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) received a $316.00 price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 48.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.47.

NYSE CRM opened at $212.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.55 billion, a PE ratio of 117.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.72, for a total value of $496,156.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,331 shares of company stock valued at $68,463,817. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

