Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Sandy Spring Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 16.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

NASDAQ SASR traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $46.83. 188,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.27.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,502 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

