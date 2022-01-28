Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.
Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
