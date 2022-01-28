Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.86 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanofi stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

