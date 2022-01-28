SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €149.00 ($169.32) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €139.64 ($158.69).

ETR:SAP traded down €7.04 ($8.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €110.84 ($125.95). The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €122.80. SAP has a twelve month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($147.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

