Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saputo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $21.69. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224. Saputo has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

