Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Up 266.7% in January

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SRSA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.08 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRSA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,985,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 172.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 25,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

