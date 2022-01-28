Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Holdings Lifted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 42,701 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.59% of Sasol worth $70,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sasol by 659.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,569 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sasol in the third quarter valued at about $3,373,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sasol by 730.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 164,741 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Sasol by 54.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 314,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 110,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sasol in the second quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th.

SSL opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63. Sasol Limited has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sasol Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

