Scala (XLA) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Scala coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $964,066.04 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00048623 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,565.78 or 0.06768260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00053994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,922.67 or 1.00036065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00051978 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

