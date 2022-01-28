Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Short Interest Up 252.9% in January

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 252.9% from the December 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBBTF. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Schibsted ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Schibsted ASA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBBTF remained flat at $$51.75 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $42.22. Schibsted ASA has a twelve month low of $51.75 and a twelve month high of $51.75.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

