Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) Insider Acquires £19,800 in Stock

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:SBO) insider Neil England acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,713.44).

Shares of LON SBO traded down GBX 0.52 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 98.49 ($1.33). 59,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 106.96. Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 96 ($1.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.50).

Schroder British Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Schroder British Opportunities Trust PLC operates as an investment trust in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

