Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.93

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.93 and last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 5556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 28.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 12.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 6.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after buying an additional 37,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.