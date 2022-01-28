Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,896 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,096,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,717,000 after buying an additional 4,328,727 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,956 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after acquiring an additional 735,385 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,752,000 after acquiring an additional 513,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,441,000 after buying an additional 186,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

