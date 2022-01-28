Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,879,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after purchasing an additional 268,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,125,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,878,000 after purchasing an additional 194,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,919,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 388,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after purchasing an additional 174,417 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.48. 2,857,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,959. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.41.

