Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $32,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $139.19 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.20 and a fifty-two week high of $168.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

