Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $55,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,519,000 after acquiring an additional 404,325 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,720,000 after buying an additional 517,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,875. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

