Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.3% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000.

SCHD stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.46. 32,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,307,505. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61.

