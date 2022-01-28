Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.2% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,375,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after purchasing an additional 84,079 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 169,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 58,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 71.2% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 20,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.98. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

