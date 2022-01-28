Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $88.84 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $101.72.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

