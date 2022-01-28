Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 821,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,528 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.85% of Scientific Games worth $68,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Scientific Games by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGMS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $54.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day moving average is $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $36.89 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.