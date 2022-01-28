Scotiabank Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to C$29.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE:MFC traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.38. 305,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,450. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 143.4% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Manulife Financial by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

